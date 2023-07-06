Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NFL coach, Tallassee native to hold youth football camp Saturday

Derrick Ansley
Derrick Ansley(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee native and current Defensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Derrick Ansley, is hosting a free youth football camp this Saturday, July 8.

This is the first of what is going to be an annual free youth football camp. Ansley will be on hand helping to run drills, engage with the youth, and provide hydration, giveaways, and lunch.

The camp will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Tallassee Stadium, located at 304 Gilmer Ave in Tallassee.

For more information contact, mn@mjnmangementgrp.com

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
Manhunt underway in Dallas County
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

The Biscuits flipped the script on the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park...
Biscuits blank M-Braves, 6-0
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee...
Mark Ingram joins Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show
A camera operator at Yankee Stadium was carried out on a stretcher after he was hit in the head...
Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher
Fireworks and Demo Derby at Montgomery Motor speedway this weekend