NFL coach, Tallassee native to hold youth football camp Saturday

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee native and current Defensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Derrick Ansley, is hosting a free youth football camp this Saturday, July 8.

This is the first of what is going to be an annual free youth football camp. Ansley will be on hand helping to run drills, engage with the youth, and provide hydration, giveaways, and lunch.

The camp will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Tallassee Stadium, located at 304 Gilmer Ave in Tallassee.

For more information contact, mn@mjnmangementgrp.com

