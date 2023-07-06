Advertise
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect

Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for one suspect as they investigate a identity theft and theft of property case.

The incident occurred at Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store and used the victim’s identity to apply for a Best Buy credit card on June 6. The suspect then purchased approximately $4,435 in merchandise before leaving the store in a gray sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to identification and arrest of the suspect.

