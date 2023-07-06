Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan clergyman who earned national recognition for promoting felon voting rights was given a 30-month prison sentence on Thursday.

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow received that punishment for drug trafficking, income tax evasion, and lying to obtain Social Security disability benefits. He had earlier pleaded guilty to those charges.

“As far as we’re concerned it was a fair sentence,” defense attorney Jim Parkman said after the hearing.

He believes the judge considered all aspects of this case including Glasgow’s charity work.

Glasgow founded The Ordinary People’s Society, which, according to its mission statement, supports those who suffer effects of drug addiction, mass incarceration, homelessness, poverty, and unemployment.

“He has no boundaries of who he will help,” testified Bryan Stevenson, who founded Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit that promotes justice for those who lack financial resources.

He told the court he still admires Glasgow for the work he has done helping others.

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton’s half-brother, Glasgow admitted to skimming $407,000 from TOPS and the Prodigal Child Project, another non-profit he founded.

He also confessed to collecting disability benefits.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker rejected prosecutor claims that Glasgow may have taken over a million dollars from his non-profits without reporting the income.

He ordered $376,000 in restitution.

As for the drug charges, Glasgow pleaded guilty to conspiring with another Dothan man to distribute cocaine. Willie Frank Peterson’s case is pending.

These are not the first legal issues flamboyant Glasgow has faced.

He awaits trial in Houston County Court on charges that during a traffic stop he assaulted a police officer who attempted to pry the illegal drugs from Glasgow’s mouth.

“We expect the drug charges will be dropped,” attorney Derek Yarbrough told News4.

However, Glasgow will likely face trial on the officer assault charge this month.

In 2018, police charged him with aiding his friend in the murder of a Dothan woman who had stolen his friend’s car. However, a Houston County Grand Jury refused to indict him, believing the allegations lacked sufficient evidence.

Evidence presented Thursday indicates Glasgow became addicted to cocaine following that arrest.

Decades ago, Glasgow served 14 years in a Florida prison on drug and robbery convictions. He claims while serving that time inspired him to found TOPS.

Despite his brushes with the law, the clergyman was often adamant in his support of the police. Only days before his arrest on charges for which Huffaker sentenced Glasgow on Thursday, he worked to calm an outbreak of violent crimes in Dothan.

However, it was for his unrelenting felon voting rights crusade that Glasgow is best known, with those efforts receiving national recognition.

Glasgow must report to prison no later than August 17.

Besides Parkman and Yarborough, he is represented by former U.S. attorney George Beck.

