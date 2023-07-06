Pay Attention 2 My Prevention: Council on Substance Abuse hosts teen wellness workshops

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse kicks off four days of important discussions with teenagers starting Thursday.

The workshops are called “Pay Attention 2 My Prevention.” They are being held to promote and support a teenager’s overall health and wellness, specifically for girls in the 6th through 12th grades and boys in the same grades.

Each 2-day workshop will include hands-on, interactive activities and discussions focusing on leadership development; making safe and smart choices regarding alcohol, substance misuse, choosing friends, social media influences; and healthy eating and exercise.

The girl’s workshop is planned for Thursday and Friday, while the boy’s workshop will be Monday and Tuesday. Both will be held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Wetumpka, located at 200 Lancaster Street.

The workshops are free, and breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. The only requirement is that the young people who attend must live in Elmore County.

Contact Leroy at lbarrow@cosancadd.org or Marlana at mbowling@cosancadd.org for more information, or call 334-262-1629. This information is also available on COSA’s Facebook page.

