Selma mayor reveals proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget

Selma's mayor has come up with a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma is making progress in creating a budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Mayor James Perkins presented his proposed budget to the public in a hearing at Wallace Community College Selma Wednesday evening.

The mayor said he wanted the public to see where the money is going and how they can use their voice to get the City Council to make a decision in the best interest of the public.

“It’s important that the public actually understands our why. Why we are recommending what we’re recommending to the council,” Perkins said.

The proposed $21 million budget suggests major changes, including a few mergers to create three major departments.

Public works, public buildings, cemetery, and parks and recreation would form the “public service” department. Tax and license would fall under the finance department, where the city will hire a finance director. Code enforcement would dissolve its director position, which would make Selma police officers responsible for code enforcement and law enforcement.

The mayor mentioned the city cannot operate on a “pre-COVID” budget, so he suggested that a special election be called to increase the millage to be twice the current rate to generate more revenue, adding the city could force layoffs if it does not generate more revenue.

Department heads said at the public hearing that they are understaffed, so many have proposed money to hire and retain employees for a livable wage.

The mayor will present his budget proposal to the City Council during the next meeting.

The city will have until Aug. 1 to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

