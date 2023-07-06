State working to repair air at Montgomery County Health Department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is working to get issues with the air conditioning inside the Montgomery County Health Department resolved.

A viewer reached out to WSFA 12 News complaining about the temperatures inside the building located on Mobile Highway. The viewer said the air conditioning has been in disrepair since mid-May.

According to ADPH, the state has been actively working to repair the system, but a parts delay is causing the issue to continue.

ADPH said temperatures inside the building are being monitored for safety and portable units, swamp coolers and fans have been positioned throughout the facility.

All repairs are expected to be completed by September. Employees will continue to be updated on the progress of the repairs as information is available, ADPH added.

