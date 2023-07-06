Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State working to repair air at Montgomery County Health Department

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is working to get issues with the air...
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is working to get issues with the air conditioning in the Montgomery County Health Department resolved.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is working to get issues with the air conditioning inside the Montgomery County Health Department resolved.

A viewer reached out to WSFA 12 News complaining about the temperatures inside the building located on Mobile Highway. The viewer said the air conditioning has been in disrepair since mid-May.

According to ADPH, the state has been actively working to repair the system, but a parts delay is causing the issue to continue.

ADPH said temperatures inside the building are being monitored for safety and portable units, swamp coolers and fans have been positioned throughout the facility.

All repairs are expected to be completed by September. Employees will continue to be updated on the progress of the repairs as information is available, ADPH added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State of Alabama will pay the two daughters of slain Bibb County Deputy Bradley Johnson $1...
Alabama to pay slain deputy’s children $1 million in case settlement
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured on July 4, 2023.
Juvenile critically injured after being shot in Montgomery
A close up of the framed Officer of the Month award given to MPD officer Carlos Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Carlos Taylor
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
PODCAST: Search continues for daughter missing since 2018

Latest News

Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
New “Prattville Kindergarten School” will keep the same name.
New ‘Prattville Kindergarten School’ will keep the same name
Morning Smile: Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks
Council on Substance Abuse hosts teen wellness workshops