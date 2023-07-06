Summertime showers and storms staying in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer pattern we’ve had for the last few days will march right along for the foreseeable future. There will be pretty solid daily chances for showers and thunderstorms most days with highs generally in the lower 90s across Central and South Alabama.

The humidity will remain very high up in the “tropical” category well into next week. This, along with some disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere, will support those daily downpours.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s coverage will be similar to yesterday around 50%. Most of the action will occur during the late morning, afternoon and early evening hours. If you dodge the rain it will be plain hot and muggy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will again rise into the lower 90s.

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Each day will be different in terms of who gets wet and who sees the most rain. However, we have a 40-60% chance of rain every day.

Rain and storms are possible each day. (WSFA 12 News)

As we progress closer to each day, the chance of rain could change a little bit. For example, Saturday’s 40% chance of rain could rise to 50% or decrease to 30% in tomorrow’s forecast. That’s because in these kinds of patterns we get a better idea of what will happen each day as we get closer and get better data!

Some good news regarding the storms is the risk of severe weather is very, very low to near zero each day. Most storms we see should be the general summertime variety with lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall.

It will continue to be very muggy each day. (WSFA 12 News)

With the chance of rain and storms remaining pretty consistent, there won’t be much fluctuation in daily temperatures. I’d expect highs to be in the lower 90s each afternoon before any storms arrive and cool you off.

Once the mugginess is factored into the equation, it will feel a bit hotter than the lower 90s though. Daytime heat indices outside of any rain or storms will peak just above 100 degrees. That is fairly typical for July in Alabama. Overnight temperatures will also be consistent through next week in the lower to middle 70s.

