Unanimous vote revokes business license of Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city leaders have revoked a hotel’s business license after multiple shootings.

According to Montgomery police, there were shootings on June 27th and June 22nd at the Budgetel Inn, located off Carmichael Road. Police found multiple guns at the scene and people with outstanding felony warrants.

During a city council meeting Wednesday, Chief Darryl Albert said the large number of calls for that business was taxing on officers.

“It’s happening in those rooms. It’s not by a fence or four feet from the property line. It’s happening in those rooms and in those hallways at their property and I’ll tell you it’s requiring not one police officer response but multiple police officers’ responses and it’s taking away from the city,” Albert said.

The vote to revoke the license of the Budgetel Inn was unanimous.

