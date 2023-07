MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations to the 12 kids who will take part in the 2023 WSFA Weather Camp!

Each student will take part in an upcoming day camp here at the WSFA 12 Studios where they’ll learn all about weather from the WSFA First Alert Storm Team!

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.