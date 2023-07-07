Advertise
3 Selma men face rape, sodomy charges in Madison

(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford
(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford(Madison County Jail View)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Selma men were arrested following the investigation of a sexual assault report in Madison.

According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, the following men are facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy:

  • Jeremiah Deshun Ford - age 22
  • Markell Collins - age 22
  • Robert Lee Thompson - age 28

On June 21, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault within the city limits. According to Anderson, investigators obtained warrants for each of the three arrested. MPD worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force to locate each suspect.

Ford is being held on a $240K bond, while Thompson is currently held on a $160K bond. Under Aniah’s Law, Collins is currently held with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

