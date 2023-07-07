Alabama Christian Academy’s fishing team wins back to back state championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Christian Academy’s Fishing Team recently won the ASABFA Classic High School State Championship for the second year in a row.

The team’s victory at the ASABFA Classic High School State Championship was a team effort, with every angler and boat captain contributing to their success.

“We are extremely proud of the ACA Fishing Team and their outstanding accomplishments,” said a school representative. “Their passion for fishing and dedication to their team and school is truly inspiring. We are honored to have such a talented group of young anglers representing Alabama Christian Academy.”

Coach Randy Gardner has been instrumental in leading the team to victory, and under his guidance, the team has achieved unprecedented success. Three of the team’s boats will be headed to the 2023 Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell at the end of July to compete against teams from all over the country.

“We are grateful for Coach Gardner’s leadership and dedication to the team,” said a team member. “Without him, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve such incredible success.”

The boats of Hayes Finch and JT Lamberth, Alexander Costanza and Kade Brannen, and Ethen Gardner and Hayes Boyd all qualified for the Bassmaster High School National Championship.

“We couldn’t have achieved this success without the hard work and dedication of every member of our team,” said a team member. “We are truly blessed to be part of a great Christian school like Alabama Christian Academy and thankful to represent them.”

