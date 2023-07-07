Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Christian Academy’s fishing team wins back to back state championships

ACA's fishing team is now back to back high school state champions
ACA's fishing team is now back to back high school state champions(Alabama Christian Academy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Christian Academy’s Fishing Team recently won the ASABFA Classic High School State Championship for the second year in a row.

The team’s victory at the ASABFA Classic High School State Championship was a team effort, with every angler and boat captain contributing to their success.

“We are extremely proud of the ACA Fishing Team and their outstanding accomplishments,” said a school representative. “Their passion for fishing and dedication to their team and school is truly inspiring. We are honored to have such a talented group of young anglers representing Alabama Christian Academy.”

Coach Randy Gardner has been instrumental in leading the team to victory, and under his guidance, the team has achieved unprecedented success. Three of the team’s boats will be headed to the 2023 Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell at the end of July to compete against teams from all over the country.

“We are grateful for Coach Gardner’s leadership and dedication to the team,” said a team member. “Without him, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve such incredible success.”

The boats of Hayes Finch and JT Lamberth, Alexander Costanza and Kade Brannen, and Ethen Gardner and Hayes Boyd all qualified for the Bassmaster High School National Championship.

“We couldn’t have achieved this success without the hard work and dedication of every member of our team,” said a team member. “We are truly blessed to be part of a great Christian school like Alabama Christian Academy and thankful to represent them.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerico D. Parker
Man wanted in Dallas County manhunt captured
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Unanimous vote revokes business license of Montgomery hotel
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Montgomery...
Autauga County police pursuit ends in Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va., May...
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland
Charlotte Hornets first-round draft pick Brandon Miller is scheduled to square off against San...
Top 2 picks in NBA draft to meet when Hornets, Spurs square off in Summer League matchup
Reelin' with Rosie - July 6