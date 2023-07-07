Advertise
‘Cabaret’ to debut at Alabama Shakespeare Festival Friday

Alabama Shakespeare Festival is set to debut its take on the musical, “Cabaret" Friday.((Source: WSFA 12 News- ASF))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Shakespeare Festival is set to debut its take on the musical, “Cabaret” Friday.

From the creators of “Chicago,” “Cabaret” takes place in Berlin in 1929 during the Jazz Age as the Nazis are ascending to power. ASF says the musical focuses on the nightlife at the “seedy underground Kit Kat Club” and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw and the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

“Cabaret will offer our audiences a transformative theatrical experience unlike anything they’ve ever witnessed,” ASF said.

WSFA 12 News will bring you all the sights and sounds from Friday’s opening. You can watch our coverage starting at 4 p.m. The first showing of “Cabaret” takes place at 7 p.m.

For tickets or additional information about ASF, visit their website.

