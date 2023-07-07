Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to an area of Plaza Drive around 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, MPD added.

No other information related to this investigation has been publicly released.

