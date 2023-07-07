Advertise
Man wanted in Dallas County manhunt captured

Jerico D. Parker
Jerico D. Parker(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The multi-agency manhunt for a wanted suspect in Dallas County has ended, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced.

According to ALEA, on Friday around midnight, the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation Tactical Team and the United States Marshals Service captured Parker, 40, of Jones.

ALEA did not previously release what Parker was wanted for, but he has since been charged with domestic violence in the first degree, aggravated stalking, stalking in the first degree, felony attempting to elude, and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Parker was taken to the Perry County Correctional Facility and is currently being held without a bond.

