Montgomery Whitewater gearing up for grand opening Friday

WSFA 12 News reporter Julia Avant has more on what this new addition means for people in Montgomery and beyond.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whitewater adventure is soon to be a reality here in the River Region.

Friday is the park’s highly anticipated grand opening and the public’s first chance to get out on the water.

“You know it’s been a long time coming and I can’t believe we are just hours away from opening this world-class whitewater center,” said Commissioner Doug Singleton.

Friday at 11 a.m., Montgomery Whitewater will open its doors to the world.

Rafting teams from Costa Rica, Colorado, and Washington DC will compete at the park during the opening weekend.

CEO of the park, Dave Hepp says they have been contacted by Olympic rafting teams outside of the U.S. to use the space as a training facility in the near future.

It all adds up to new opportunities for the city.

“It puts us on the map. Not only does it enhance our relationship with the Maxwell Air Force Base, but it has been a catalyst for economic development,” said Singleton.

The park has two channels, one that people 8 and up can ride along, another at an Olympic standard.

“This is a guided experience. So you show up, be ready to get wet, walk around the park and take a look at it, then see if you’re interested in going whitewater rafting,” said Hepp.

Tomorrow is just the beginning for Montgomery Whitewater.

Right now, the park is planning on building an on-land experience including a dirt bike trail, zip lining, and rock climbing.

For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, click here.

