Montgomery’s violent crime down 10% in 2023, mayor says

According to Montgomery's mayor, many categories of crime in the city saw a decline in the first half 2023.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the mayor, the capital city has seen a decline in the first half of 2023 in many crime-related categories. But gun violence remains an issue.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says that while violent crime is down by 10% and overall crime by 3.6%, it is nowhere near where he’d like things to be.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, Reed specifically highlighted the challenges law enforcement faced since the permit-less carry law was enacted in January

“When you look at what we’re losing out of terms of gun arrests, 90 cases of gun arrest we’re not able to make because of the permit-less carry bills,” Reed said.

Reed also mentioned the rise in non-fatal shootings across the city.

“And we’re certainly dismayed by the non-fatal shootings that are up 40%. That’s a major issue,” Reed added.

Despite the rise, Reed said there has been great work by the police department and cooperation from the community.

“We know our men and women in blue are getting out there and they’re arresting more people and doing everything they can to keep those violent offenders off the street,” said Reed.

Reed said the city will continue to work with community leaders and stakeholders.

“See how we can do more around conflict resolution and do more around making this, you know, a public health issue. For our community, too many disputes are being settled with a shooting,” said Reed.

Montgomery police say they have issued 900 speeding tickets this year, which is considered high. Most of the speeding is occurring in residential neighborhoods.

Reed said he and Police Chief Darryl Albert had discussed new strategies to get drivers to slow down.

Aside from gun violence, Reed also addressed the issue of shoplifting. Reed said a major retailer in Montgomery is considering closing because of shrinkage and theft.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office to find out what retailer it was, but we have not heard back.

