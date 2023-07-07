Request for delay of trial denied for man accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A request to delay the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police Department Officer in 2019 has been denied.

LaJeromney Brown, 44 allegedly shot and killed STAC Officer Bill Clardy in December 2019. On that day officers and STAC agents went to intercept a drug deal they were tipped off about, once Brown arrived and saw the officers he immediately shot at them and ran away.

Officers returned fire but did not hit Brown who was taken into custody just a block away and charged with capital murder. Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three years later, Brown’s defense attorney, Bruce Gardner, requested that the trial be delayed during a June 2023 status conference. Gardner says that the March 2023 shooting death of HPD Officer Garrett Crumby and the shooting of HPD Officer Albert Morin impact the case.

He felt the trial date, set for mid-October, was too soon and believes that there has been too much media coverage. Gardner addressed the role social media plays leading up to the high-profile case, like the death of a police officer.

“It’s even worse when people are exchanging videos and support fundraisers for the deceased officer, he was inscribed in a national memorial in Washington and all that affects people,” Gardner said.

Gardner said that media coverage of officer-involved shootings could influence a future jury.

“We just wanna make sure they understand when they come in here to sit on this jury to keep an open mind and to not be infected by what has gone on in the last 3 months,” said Gardner.

