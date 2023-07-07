Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Southern rock group Parker Barrow coming to Dadeville

Southern Rock Group PARKER BARROW Coming to Dadeville.
Southern Rock Group PARKER BARROW Coming to Dadeville.(Credit: Caylee Robillard)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The blues-infused southern rock group Parker Barrow will be performing in Dadeville on July 20.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at Cooper’s Bar & Grill located at 797 Moonbrook Dr in Dadeville.

The band, led by Megan Kane on vocals and Dylan Turner on drums, is currently touring across the country promoting their debut album Jukebox Gypsies which will release on August 11th.

The band consists of five members, Manning Feldner and Alex Bender on guitar, Michaell Beckhart on bass, and the previously mentioned Kane and Turner.

The southern rock group says they are heavily influenced by The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Whiskey Myers. The band says they love to jam and includes a dose of the blues with every arrangement.

If you would like to listen to their lead single from their upcoming debut album, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerico D. Parker
Man wanted in Dallas County manhunt captured
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Unanimous vote revokes business license of Montgomery hotel
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Montgomery...
Autauga County police pursuit ends in Montgomery
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday

Latest News

Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and celebrations are happening in and around our area.
2023 Fourth of July celebrations happening in central, south Alabama
Free ideas for this summer
Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer
Located at 1100 Maxwell Boulevard and easily accessible via I-65, this world-class recreational...
Montgomery Whitewater gearing up for grand opening festival