Southern Rock Group PARKER BARROW Coming to Dadeville.

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The blues-infused southern rock group Parker Barrow will be performing in Dadeville on July 20.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at Cooper’s Bar & Grill located at 797 Moonbrook Dr in Dadeville.

The band, led by Megan Kane on vocals and Dylan Turner on drums, is currently touring across the country promoting their debut album Jukebox Gypsies which will release on August 11th.

The band consists of five members, Manning Feldner and Alex Bender on guitar, Michaell Beckhart on bass, and the previously mentioned Kane and Turner.

The southern rock group says they are heavily influenced by The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Whiskey Myers. The band says they love to jam and includes a dose of the blues with every arrangement.

If you would like to listen to their lead single from their upcoming debut album, click here.

