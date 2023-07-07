Advertise
Suspect in custody after pursuit with ALEA in Elmore County

Lashaun A. Washington
Lashaun A. Washington(Elmore County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multiple-department manhunt occurred earlier this morning in Elmore County for a suspect who ran from law enforcement on foot after a pursuit.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident began at 7:13 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a silver Kia Sorento driven by Lashaun A. Washington, 24, of Clanton, for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Exit 186. The trooper pursued after the driver left the interstate and continued driving onto U.S. 31.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed shortly after passing the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County, ALEA added.

After the crash, ALEA said the driver ran into the woods. Troopers, along with Wetumpka police officers and Elmore County deputies, eventually found and arrested Washington.

Washington was then transported to the Elmore County Jail and was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. Washington also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and is currently being held without a bond.

No other information related to this incident has been publicly released.

