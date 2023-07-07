Advertise
Suspect sought in Elmore County after pursuit with ALEA

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Elmore County for a suspect who ran from law enforcement.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident began at 7:13 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a silver Kia Sorento for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Exit 186. The trooper initiated a pursuit after the driver left the interstate and continued driving onto U.S. 31.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed shortly after passing the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County, ALEA added.

After the crash, ALEA said the driver ran into the woods. Troopers, along with Wetumpka police officers and Elmore County deputies, are searching for the suspect.

No other information related to this incident has been publicly released.

