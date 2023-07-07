Things to know before you go to Montgomery Whitewater

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater is gearing up for its grand opening on Friday!

The 120-acre state-of-the-art outdoor adventure center is holding a grand opening festival including whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5k fun run, a national kayaking competition, live music performances and more.

WSFA 12 News will be LIVE on grand opening day to bring you all the sights and sounds from the event.

Before you plan your trip, check out these facts:

Did you know

. They are credited with designing, developing, and operating the most successful whitewater projects in the world! Montgomery Whitewater was developed and is operated by Southern Whitewater Development Group . They are credited with designing, developing, and operating the most successful whitewater projects in the world! The facility boasts a 1,600-foot Olympic standard competition channel as well as a 2,200-foot adventure channel for both new and experienced paddlers. It’s an outdoor adventure center for all ages. Even if you aren’t ready for the water, the property has a large green space for relaxing, enjoying live music, yoga and much more. . They also offer a swift water rescue course for rescue professionals to practice simulations in a controlled environment. From teaching the basics to the technique of the whitewater roll there’s a class for everyone They also offer a swift water rescue course for rescue professionals to practice simulations in a controlled environment.

Frequent questions

What hours is the facility open? Whitewater/Water: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outfitter: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guest Services: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eddy’s Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eddy Out Patio Bar: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Do I need to pay for parking? Parking is free for the day. Fees may apply for parking during events. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. Can I just come and hang out? While Whitewater encourages participating in all activities offered, visitors can come to enjoy the sunset or watch the action on the Whitewater channel. You are encouraged to bring your own chair or sit on the patio and grab a drink! What activities are offered? of whitewater rafting and kayaking, festivals, and events will be offered. Various types of whitewater rafting and kayaking, festivals, and events will be offered. Are day passes refundable? No, all passes are non-refundable once purchased and activated for the day. Can I bring my own food and drinks? All outside food and beverage are prohibited. Personal, re-fillable water bottles are permitted. Can I bring my own boat? No personal rafts are allowed on the whitewater channels and all rafting trips are led by a Montgomery Whitewater guide. The website does say whitewater-specific crafts, personal duckies, shredders, and personal whitewater kayaks are permitted. Is there a locker room or changing area? Whitewater has a changing area in the bathrooms at Base Camp and an area at the Raft Barn, with rental lockers available for your valuables. There are no full-service locker rooms or showers. Can I bring my dog? While dogs are welcome, they must remain on a leash and are not permitted in the water. What is Montgomery Whitewater’s weather policy? According to Montgomery Whitewater, attempts are made to keep activities open during bad weather except during torrential rain events and/or lightning or when tornadoes are in the area. Activities will also cease if lightning is within eight miles of the site and remain closed until 30 minutes after the last strike. Rain checks or refunds are not offered.

For more information about frequent questions or to purchase tickets, visit MontgomeryWhitewater.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.