Typical summer-like pattern continues through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far, the first week of July has been going according to script... heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms are all perfectly describe summer in Alabama. We haven’t strayed much from that over the last 7 days, and there doesn’t look to be any major changes coming our way for the next week. That means there are decent daily chances for rain and rumbles, with highs generally in the lower 90s across central and south Alabama.

Keep in mind that low 90s might not sounds too bad (they aren’t - they are actually average for this time of year) but the abundant amount of humidity will continue to make those numbers on the thermometer feel warmer. This, along with some disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere, will support those daily downpours.

Friday’s coverage will be similar to yesterday around 50%; most of the action will occur during the late morning, afternoon and early evening hours. If you dodge the rain it will be plain hot and muggy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Each day will be different in terms of who gets wet and who sees the most rain. However, we have a 40-60% chance of rain every day.

The risk of severe weather is very, very low to near zero each day. Most storms we see should be the general summertime variety with lightning, thunder, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

With the chance of rain and storms remaining pretty consistent, there won’t be much fluctuation in daily temperatures. I’d expect highs to be in the lower 90s each afternoon before any storms arrive and cool you off, only exception to this rule will be next Monday, when highs look to only warm into the upper 80s.

Once the humidity is factored into the equation, it will feel a bit hotter than the lower 90s. Daytime heat index values, outside of any rain or storms, will peak near or just above 100 degrees. That is fairly typical for July in Alabama. Overnight temperatures will also be consistent through next week in the lower to middle 70s.

