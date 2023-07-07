Advertise
The ‘water guy’ makes sure Montgomery Whitewater is flowing smoothly

Montgomery's brand new whitewater rafting and kayaking park has 12 million gallons of water to...
Montgomery's brand new whitewater rafting and kayaking park has 12 million gallons of water to move around. Philip Melton is there to make sure it all works.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Montgomery Whitewater the star of the show, is the water. There’s a lot of it.

“This is 12 million gallons of municipal water we bought from the city,” said Philip Melton, the facility manager at Montgomery Whitewater.

Melton is in charge of making sure everything works.

“You can call me the water guy,” Melton added.

Before any rafts or kayaks go down the course, the water has to get from the reservoir down below to the top of the course.

“We only move the water once. On the opposite side of this building, there are five flight pumps, similar to what New Orleans uses to evacuate levees. We take the water from the bottom, pump it to the top, and let gravity do the rest,” Melton said.

Once gravity kicks in, it’s quite a ride.

Along with water power, Melton and his crew also have to make sure the water is safe and clean. That takes us indoors.

“It’s kind of like being in an episode of Super Mario Bros. Everything in here is a valve, pump or gauge,” Melton explained. “We use a three-step process. We use chlorine and a kind of acid as our first line of defense in the water. From there the water enters the filter building. It goes through a glass medium and filters down to five microns. From there we expose it to ozone which is the last line of defense and the strongest line of defense.”

From the calm water down below to the raging rapids up top, Melton wants you to know this water is strong, clean, and ready to ride.

