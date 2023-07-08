Advertise
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man has not been located following a boating incident at Lake Guntersville on Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The search is currently underway for 65-year-old, Jeffrey S. Abston. ALEA officials say he exited a pontoon boat to help retrieve a dog in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson Co., but never resurfaced.

A spokesperson for ALEA says they are currently working with multiple local agencies in the search and recovery effort.

He was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on July 7.

This remains a developing story and WAFF will provide updates as it becomes available.

