Deadline passes for Alabama congressional map ideas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was the deadline for those interested in submitting ideas for the state’s new congressional map. About 85 to 100 ideas for a new congressional map have been submitted according to the state reapportionment office.

The need for a new map comes after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act.

Multiple maps on Alabama’s legislative website show ideas on how to redraw the seven congressional districts. The “VRA Plaintiffs Remedial Map” is from the plaintiffs who won the case against the state, Allen v. Milligan.

Khadidah Stone is one of those plaintiffs.

“There’s a new opportunity for new representation,” said Stone.

She says their map tries to keep as many counties whole as possible.

“When you start to split towns and municipalities, there becomes confusion in the community about which representative or which Congress person they’re supposed to go to,” said Stone. “Politics is already complicated enough.”

Even if lawmakers don’t adopt their preferred map, she says having two majority Black districts is still a win for minorities. The Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl says he sees the redrawing of the map as a positive for all Alabamians.

“Throughout this process, there’s a lot of conversations about, oh, this is a racial district or you know, create two Black districts. I don’t like to look at things based on race,” said Wahl.

The new map must have two districts where Black people are the majority population, but that doesn’t correlate to Democratic representation. Republicans want to win all seven districts.

“We are getting more minority support and more minority votes right now than the Republican party ever has in Alabama, or in recent memory,” said Wahl.

Stone wants Alabamians to use the new map as motivation to go to the polls.

“This isn’t just a plaintiff thing. This is like an Alabama thing. We all deserve for our voices to be heard,” she said.

The Alabama Democratic party says they are still working on a map they prefer.

There is another public hearing next Thursday where lawmakers will adopt a map. They’ll present that map to a special session of the state legislature which starts on July 17.

Lawmakers have until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map.

