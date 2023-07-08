Advertise
Dozier man’s body recovered in Conecuh River

A man is dead after a marine-related event in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law...
A man is dead after a marine-related event in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a marine-related event in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Woodrow R. Smith, 79, of Dozier, was recovered from the Conecuh River near Gantt Lake in Covington County. Officials say the incident happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Smith was believed to be fishing overnight and was found about 30 yards downstream from his boat without a personal flotation device on.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

