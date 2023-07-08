First Alert: Rain/storm chances remain elevated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather pattern has stayed fairly consistent the past several days and the trend of heat, humidity, plus elevated afternoon rain and storm chances, remain in the forecast through the end of the weekend and start to the week ahead.

The shower and thunderstorm activity that formed during the day today will start to diminish in coverage through tonight, that is due to the loss of the heating of the day. Lows tonight will hover in the 70s with patchy fog possible.

We will again deal with heat and humidity Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the muggy factor staying put. Showers and storms will again populate as we push through the day. With scattered showers and storms lingering into Sunday night. Low temperatures Sunday night will hover in the 70s.

A few storms Sunday could be strong to severe. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain, with some possible flooding, are the threats with any strong storm we see Sunday into Sunday night.

We repeat the process for Monday. Shower and storm activity is again likely as we start the week. Temperatures will cool a bit, into the upper 80s for highs, all due to the increased clouds and elevated rain chances. Lows Monday night will again hover in the 70s with a lingering shower or two.

The weather pattern will change a bit as we move into Tuesday through Friday. We will transition back into the typical summertime pattern. Meaning it will be hot, muggy and pop-up showers and storms are possible each afternoon.

Forecast models are hinting at a decent warming trend during the week ahead. Highs go from the lower 90s Tuesday, back into the middle to upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will also be on the warming trend, back into the middle 70s by mid-to-late week.

Showers and storms will be possible each afternoon Tuesday through Friday, but coverage looks a bit more limited, compared to what we are contending with this weekend and for Monday of this week.

