7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase

Multiple Montgomery police units on the scene where a chase ended with the suspects fleeing...
Multiple Montgomery police units on the scene where a chase ended with the suspects fleeing into and around the Montgomery Sam's Club.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven suspects have been arrested and charges are pending against each after a police chase ended Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The incident started around 5:40 p.m. when Montgomery police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Northern Boulevard. The driver refused to stop and a police pursuit started.

During the chase, MPD said the stolen vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Eastern Boulevard and East Shirley Lane, though no injuries were reported. MPD said the stolen vehicle continued fleeing to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Additional Montgomery police officers responded to the area, as did deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle, fleeing into and around a business, which MPD said was immediately put on lockdown. While MPD did not identify the business, WSFA 12 News crews responded to a large police presence at the Sam’s Club Warehouse on the Eastern Boulevard.

Police have not released the names of the seven suspects, but said there were several weapons recovered. There were no injuries to customers or employees during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

A stolen vehicle is towed away after a Montgomery police chase ended with the suspects fleeing...
A stolen vehicle is towed away after a Montgomery police chase ended with the suspects fleeing the SUV at the Montgomery Sam's Club.(WSFA 12 News)

