LSU makes history in MLB draft

From left, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews could become the first teammates ever selected with the first two picks of the Major League Baseball amateur draft when it opens Sunday night (July 9) in Seattle.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SEATTLE, WA. (WYMT) - LSU’s Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went one and two in this years MLB draft on Sunday.

This is the first time in MLB history a pair of teammates have been taken with the first two picks in the draft.

Skenes had an outstanding year with the 2023 College World Series Champions, striking out an incredible 48 percent of batters he faced in SEC play.

Crews also had an outstanding season this past year batting .426 with 18 home runs.

