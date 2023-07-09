Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Over 1,000 people visited Montgomery Whitewater since Friday’s grand opening

Visitors say they are highly impressed with the facility.
Visitors say they are highly impressed with the facility.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater has only been open for one day and over 1,000 people have visited the park, a park representative said.

Visitors have come from all over different parts of Alabama and even as far as Colorado, all saying they have been impressed with the facility.

“It’s really been nice,” said Elliot Turner, “The people here are so friendly.”

Even long-time kayakers like Jonathan Thurman are amazed at the water channels’ setup, saying they’re great for rafters and kayakers.

“It’s a great way to grow whenever you want to kayak,” Thurman said.

If it’s your first time at a whitewater park, raft guides like Adam Bailey are there to ease any fears.

“You’re actually going to train on the water at the bottom pond before you start heading up on the conveyor belt to get on the channels,” Bailey said, “by the time you’re going down, you’ll have a good sense of what it’s going to be.”

People who are not into the whitewater activities can also walk around the park and “get a bite to eat” while experiencing some of the activities that the facility has to offer like its large green space.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashaun A. Washington
Suspect in custody after pursuit with ALEA in Elmore County
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Located at 1100 Maxwell Boulevard and easily accessible via I-65, this world-class recreational...
Things to know before you go to Montgomery Whitewater
Jerico D. Parker
Man wanted in Dallas County manhunt captured
A man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday in Montgomery.
Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting Friday

Latest News

Multiple Montgomery police units on the scene where a chase ended with the suspects fleeing...
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
A man is dead after a marine-related event in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law...
Dozier man’s body recovered in Conecuh River
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
St. James cheerleaders help prep and pack meals for seniors at M.A.C.O.A.