Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford...
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford Road.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford Road.

On July 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officials say they responded to the area of Crawford Rd. and US Highway 280 in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 3-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle where it appears that he gained access to a firearm and fired it - resulting in the child injuring himself.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The child was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The condition of the child’s injury at this time is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Visitors say they are highly impressed with the facility.
Over 1,000 people visited Montgomery Whitewater since Friday’s grand opening
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
A man is dead after a marine-related event in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law...
Dozier man’s body recovered in Conecuh River

Latest News

Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
Tomatinos
Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa have closed
12 Talk: Move Montgomery Color Run/Walk
Montgomery's Capital City Club set to close permanently
The Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate.
State sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate