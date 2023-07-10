3-year-old injured after allegedly shooting himself near Crawford Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old was shot near Crawford Road.

On July 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officials say they responded to the area of Crawford Rd. and US Highway 280 in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 3-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle where it appears that he gained access to a firearm and fired it - resulting in the child injuring himself.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The child was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The condition of the child’s injury at this time is currently unknown.

