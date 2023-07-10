Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Raise your hand if you remember John Russell Powell.

Think hard--then think even more.

Give up? It’s no wonder.

Powell has slipped into obscurity in Alabama. However, he remains a lightning rod for controversy in neighboring states and is possibly on the brink of prison.

Powell awaits trial on numerous malfeasance of office charges in Georgia.

In Georgia, malfeasance of office refers to an unlawful act carried out while acting under an official capacity, such as Chief of Police. He was charged in two waves of indictments, the latter about two years ago, according to the Brunswick News.

He and other officers under his command in Glynn County--that’s along the Atlantic coast--were charged amid allegations of an undercover drug agent’s love fling with one of his informants and the alleged coverup that followed.

Prosecutors claim Powell intentionally failed to investigate the matter adequately.

His trial is pending.

Also under Powell’s watch, there were allegations--not criminal ones--that his department ignored evidence, wrongly ruling that Ahmaud Arbery’s controversial hate crime shooting on a national stage was justified.

Prosecutors in another county took over that investigation, which resulted in guilty verdicts against three defendants.

In Dothan, Powell faced nothing like his Georgia problems, but his tenure was controversial.

One group of officers demanded a state investigation to determine if Powell mismanaged the department.

Nothing came of it, but Powell’s relationships with his officers, including some on his command staff, became strained and his relationship with the media bumpy.

In 2009, Powell, who had been chief for four years, resigned after accepting a Florida code enforcement agency job.

His real itch, though, was to become Escambia County, Florida sheriff. He had lost one bid before coming to Dothan but decided to try a second time after returning to Florida.

During the campaign, authorities arrested Powell on a charge that he accepted a campaign contribution. Some believed that charge to be politically motivated.

He got battered in the election, and prosecutors dropped the campaign charge a few months later.

Some believe he is being made a scapegoat in Georgia, where his trial could come this year.

He has since lost his job and is no longer in law enforcement.

This story updated to reflect most recent charges against Mr. Powell came in 2021.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.