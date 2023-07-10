Funeral for Officer Carlos Taylor to be held Monday, 11 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral for Officer Carlos Taylor will be held Monday.

According to the family, the funeral will take place at 11 a.m. inside Frazer Church.

WSFA 12 News will provide coverage of Taylor’s funeral on air and online.

Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash in 2017. The crash left him with life-altering injuries, including a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.

Despite his condition, Taylor lived another six years and was recognized as the District Attorney’s Officer of the Month.

A viewing for Taylor was held Sunday at, E.G. Cummings Funeral Home. Both Montgomery police and the fire department were in attendance.

