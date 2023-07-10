I-65 delays causing issues for the city of Clanton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic on Interstate 65, from Alabaster to Calera can sometimes be a headache. Heavy traffic volumes and major delays are not uncommon, especially on weekends and holidays.

Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims said that it has been that way for years, and it has been a nightmare for both visitors and residents.

“Take people that have been coming up north and when they come through Alabama, I hear it a lot ‘I hope I don’t ever have to come back through their again’. Well that is not good for us,” Mims said.

Mayor Mims explains that when there is a delay on I-65, most of that traffic will cut through Clanton. The effects are taking a toll on city roads.

“We’ve got holes everywhere, and with all this extra traffic coming through town it is pretty stressful on the streets we have,” Mims said.

Mayor Mims has reached out to ALDOT about possibly giving money towards the I-65 expansion project to help speed things along.

“To help people get up and down the interstate so they don’t have to come through Clanton every time,” Mims said. “We want people here but maybe not that many at one time.”

Clanton Mayor and city council are also working on a vision to bring more economic growth to the city.

New restaurants, stores and businesses are being discussed.

“All kinds of things just to keep our people from having to go up and down the interstate,” Mims said.

ALDOT is currently ironing out the I-65 expansion project details.

The plan is to expand to six lanes from Alabaster to Calera, covering seven miles with a current estimated cost of more than $200 million.

ALDOT said in a statement that it is still early in the planning process, but they expect an announcement later this year on when the project will move forward.

