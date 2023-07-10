Advertise
Judge blocks McCraney juror testimony during new trial bid

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him(wtvy)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge quashed subpoenas that would have forced jurors who convicted Coley McCraney of murdering two teens to testify during his bid for a new trial.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey successfully argued there is no evidence that those jurors wrongly used social media during the April trial as McCraney’s attorneys claim.

Massey claims even if those posts were made, they were not related to the trial or deliberations that resulted in a life without parole sentence for McCraney.

A jury convicted him of shooting 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999.

READ MORE: GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

DNA linked the McCraney to their death 20 years later.

Since then, Ozark trial defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison have alleged juror misconduct related to social media posts.

If Judge Bill Filmore rejects the new trial bid following the July 17 hearing—and that seems likely—those attorneys will head to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in hopes of overturning the conviction.

WATCH: JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders

