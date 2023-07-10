Judge blocks McCraney juror testimony during new trial bid

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge quashed subpoenas that would have forced jurors who convicted Coley McCraney of murdering two teens to testify during his bid for a new trial.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey successfully argued there is no evidence that those jurors wrongly used social media during the April trial as McCraney’s attorneys claim.

Massey claims even if those posts were made, they were not related to the trial or deliberations that resulted in a life without parole sentence for McCraney.

A jury convicted him of shooting 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999.

READ MORE: GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

DNA linked the McCraney to their death 20 years later.

Since then, Ozark trial defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison have alleged juror misconduct related to social media posts.

If Judge Bill Filmore rejects the new trial bid following the July 17 hearing—and that seems likely—those attorneys will head to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in hopes of overturning the conviction.

WATCH: JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.