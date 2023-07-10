Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s private, upscale restaurants and professional social clubs is set to permanently close its doors. Capital City Club, located on the top floors of the RSA Tower in downtown Montgomery, will soon cease operations, according to Club Manager Daniel Clark.

“After considering numerous options, the Capital City Club will close on July 15, 2023,” Clark said. “The members and employees of this wonderful club created many special memories, and we will miss the daily routines, fun events, friendships, and relationships built at the Capital City Club.“

An exact reason for the closure was not provided.

A letter sent to the club’s members, obtained by WSFA 12 News, noted that management will work over the next few weeks with its board of governors, members and employees to offer opportunities to relocate memberships or transfer employment to other Invited Clubs, that company that owns the Capital City Club.

Montgomery's Capital City Club, located on the top two floors of the RSA Tower, is closing its doors.

Other clubs owned by the company include City Club of Birmingham, University Club of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Commerce Club or Buckhead Club in Atlanta.

“We thank the Capital City Club Members for their support through the years. It has been a privilege and pleasure to serve the Montgomery community for the past 46 years, Clark said.”

READ MORE Montgomery's Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa restaurants have closed

While the club has called Montgomery home for nearly a half-century, its address since 1997 has been the coveted top of the RSA Tower, offering stunning views of the city’s skyline and beyond to those visiting the 21st and 22nd floors.

The space underwent a yearlong, million dollar renovation in 2014 at which time a grand-reopening was held.

It’s unclear what business or businesses while take over the prime real estate upon Capital City Club’s closure.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.