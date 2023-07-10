Much drier after today’s morning rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably high chances for rain and storms have departed the forecast for now. Most days this week will have a rain chance near 30% thanks to a more classic summertime pattern.

Once this morning’s rain ends, the afternoon should be mainly dry with only a slight chance of a shower or storm remaining. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with plenty of afternoon sun a good bet.

Rain coverage will be lower this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm in South Alabama. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 90s. So if you’re wanting to get outdoor things done, I recommend this afternoon and tomorrow.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms rises a little bit Wednesday to around 30%. The same type of coverage is likely Thursday as well. That’s the kind of coverage most July days bring in Alabama.

Temperatures will come up into the middle 90s later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Models then hint at better rain chances Friday and this weekend. Right now we’re going with 40-50% chances for rain and storms. The exact chance of rain will likely change at least a little bit as we progress through the week and get a better idea of what will transpire this weekend.

Temperatures and heat indices will be a growing story this week as mid-90s are back in the forecast starting Wednesday...

Highs in the mid-90s combined with plenty of humidity will lead to daytime heat indices up around 105 degrees. It’s very possible that some of us see heat indices above 105 degrees more than once between Wednesday and Sunday.

It will feel like it's well over 100 degrees later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

This could very well lead to Heat Advisories for much of Central Alabama. So it will be another stretch where it’s very important to practice heat safety. This kind of heat and humidity combination can lead to heat-related illness in anyone if proper precautions are not taken.

