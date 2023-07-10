New online curriculum for health professionals to help battle opioid epidemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Health Professional Opioid and Pain Management Education, or ALAHOPE, is aiming to prevent substance use disorders through online curriculum.

The idea for the curriculum was thought of in 2019 by the Alabama Overdose and Addiction Council. The Jefferson County Department of Health, Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, UAB School of Health Professionals, and Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy worked together to provide curriculum focused on safe opioid prescribing.

The course material is designed for students studying to become doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, podiatrists, optometrists, counselors, and social workers.

“Addressing the patients and their diagnoses and things like that, there’s evidence that they will have better outcomes if we take an inter-professional approach. Our curriculum was created to teach all different types of professionals,” said Graduate Research Assistant at UAB, Heather Martin.

The 12 lectures can be integrated into already existing classes, or taken at the student’s own pace. While tackling prevention efforts, the curriculum also focuses on patients who currently deal with a substance use disorder, as many start with opioid prescriptions.

“It’s really important that we understand those individuals and the conditions that they are struggling with and how to best take care of them,” said Medical Director of the Jefferson County Health Department, Darlene Traffanstedt.

The curriculum is also available to health professionals already working and can be accessed here.

