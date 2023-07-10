Overcoming Poverty: Dallas County deals with high poverty and crime rates

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – Dallas County, specifically downtown Selma, is rich in history. The Edmund Pettus Bridge is a national landmark in the Civil Rights movement, and the museums and murals not far from it all tell the stories of the famous people who lived and grew up in Selma.

Just blocks away from the Edmund Pettus Bridge, there are closed businesses, shattered glass, and boarded-up homes. Many of the families and businesses in Dallas County are dealing with and living with the ongoing cycle of poverty and crime.

Selma is no stranger to shootings, violence, and gangs. In 2020, Selma Mayor James Perkin’s home was shot at, and a bullet went through one of the walls. The very next year, in 2021, eight shots were fired at Dallas County Superintendent Hattie Shelton’s home. More recently, a five-year-old child was shot and killed at Valley Creek apartments. There is reward money in this case.

“My first day of work was January 17th, 2023. Before this, I worked as a criminal defense attorney for 20-plus years,” says District Attorney Robert Turner Jr.

Robert Turner, Jr. is the newest district attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Alabama, covering Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry, and Wilcox counties. As the new DA, he’s inherited counties with some of the state’s highest poverty rates and highest crime rates per capita.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, statistics show that 29.5% of people in Dallas County live in poverty.

And when it comes to crime per capita, Dallas Counties’ crime rate is higher than several other larger, surrounding counties, including Montgomery. In 2021, Montgomery County reported 314 violent crime incidents to the Department of Justice’s crime database. WSFA 12 News reported 75 homicides in Montgomery alone that year. In 2021, Dallas County reported 516 violent crime incidents to the same database.

District Attorney Turner believes there is a correlation between poverty and crime in Dallas County.

“I think that the poverty rate does play a large role in the amount of crimes that we’re seeing,” he said. “A lot of people hear about violent crime. They get a lot of attention. But there are a lot of nonviolent crimes, such as theft of property cases, receiving stolen property cases, and more. There are also so many drug cases that we can’t count them all.”

Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama's persistent issues with poverty.

What used to be a battle with meth and marijuana in rural counties is now a fight against fentanyl. Most notably, a Selma High School student died in November, and three other students were taken to the hospital after overdosing on campus. Officials found fentanyl in the student’s system.

“The drug crimes and property crimes are what we deal with the most, and most of those, in my opinion, are poverty-related,” Turner said. “There are people who commit retail theft almost on a daily basis, and it’s putting a strain on our grocery stores and our small businesses. This not only impacts our county but surrounding counties because a lot of those shoppers come to our area.”

Ongoing crimes like theft of property and drugs hurt businesses and the county’s bottom line.

“When you deal with this constantly, and it impacts business, then there’s not a lot of revenue coming in from those existing businesses,” Turner said. “Without the revenue, those cities and counties don’t have enough money to outfit police departments to handle the surges that we are seeing in crime.”

Still new on the job, DA Turner has been looking at all the counties’ cases, infrastructure used to fight crimes, and funding. He’s been meeting face-to-face with crime victims’ family members and installed new law office management software. But he says they need more resources.

“The state and the nation need to take a look at rural areas and crime because victims of crime deserve the same level of prosecution as people in larger cities,” Turner said. “Until we eliminate poverty, until we eliminate lack, crime will remain.”

*The numbers for crime statistics were pulled using the Department of Justice’s Law Enforcement Agency Reported Crime Analysis Tool (DOJ LEARCAT). The biggest issue with crime statistics is that they are voluntarily reported and not always up-to-date.

