State sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate

The Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate.
The Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama has finalized an execution date for convicted murderer and Madison County man, James Barber.

Barber was convicted for the murder of a 75-year-old woman in 2003. Governor Kay Ivey has set a window for his execution beginning on July 20 and ending at 6 a.m. July 21.

The execution is scheduled to take place in Atmore at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

Barber insisted on the execution method of nitrogen hypoxia which would force the inmate to only inhale nitrogen, depriving them of oxygen. According to Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall in June 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says they are not prepared to use this type of method for executions, claiming there is no specific protocol in place.

