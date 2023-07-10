Suspect in 2021 murder charged in separate shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect out on bond for murder is facing more charges after shooting at a vehicle in Montgomery.

According to court records, Carl Keano Smith III is charged with shooting or discharging a weapon into an occupied building or vehicle.

An arrest affidavit shows the latest incident took place on Sunday, May 28, at 8 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Smith, 23, shot into a Hyundai Sonata while two people were inside.

At the time this crime took place, Smith was out on bond for the 2021 shooting death of Anthony Jackson. A hearing to revoke Smith’s bond in that case has been scheduled for July 20th.

Smith is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.