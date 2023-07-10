Advertise
Suspect in 2021 murder charged in separate shooting

Smith is accused in a 2021 murder.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect out on bond for murder is facing more charges after shooting at a vehicle in Montgomery.

According to court records, Carl Keano Smith III is charged with shooting or discharging a weapon into an occupied building or vehicle.

An arrest affidavit shows the latest incident took place on Sunday, May 28, at 8 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Smith, 23, shot into a Hyundai Sonata while two people were inside.

At the time this crime took place, Smith was out on bond for the 2021 shooting death of Anthony Jackson. A hearing to revoke Smith’s bond in that case has been scheduled for July 20th.

Smith is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

