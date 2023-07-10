Advertise
Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa have closed

The businesses had been open for 19 years.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owners of Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa announced this past Friday that the two restaurants are closed effective July 6.

According to a Facebook post by Cafe Louisa, both restaurants in the Cloverdale community are closed until further notice.

The business thanked the Cloverdale community for all the support over the past 19 years but stated that the business cannot sustain itself due to inflation, post-covid inflated wages, overhead, and employee theft of property.

