Viewing held Sunday for Officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor held a viewing at E.G. Cummings Funeral Home on Sunday.

Both Montgomery Police and Fire Departments were in attendance.

Taylor was known amongst the Montgomery community as a fighter and hero, but to his older cousin Chelsea Taylor, he was more than that.

“When he was younger, oh my God, we used to fight over him, trying to hold him as a baby,” said Chelsea.

Even with slight hesitation, Taylor’s family was proud the day he joined the Montgomery Police Department.

“I’m not going to lie, I was scared. I didn’t want him to go, but when I saw that smile on his face when he put that uniform on, I already knew what his calling was,” said Chelsea.

Officer Taylor suffered life-altering injuries while on duty in February 2017.

“The police had to come get us from our jobs and when they came, I just thought it was a broken leg maybe, and when we got to the hospital and we saw him, we didn’t even recognize who he was,” said Chelsea.

Despite his condition, Taylor lived another six years. In that time, he was recognized as the District Attorney’s Officer of the Month.

“The doctor said he probably wouldn’t make it past that night, but look what my cousin did,” Chelsea said.

A parade was held in his honor and in 2020, a local dealership donated a van to assist Taylor’s family as they cared for him.

“We just helped him, we were just behind him,” said Chelsea.

Officer Taylor passed away on June 30.

“Now he’s with his mom, grandfathers, he’s with his cousins. He’s happy now. He’s shining down on us right now.”

Taylor will be laid to rest on Monday.

