Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death

Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris Industries and Kinston resident Barney McCrummen as defendants.(KTVF)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The mother of a teen killed in an UTV accident this year filed a lawsuit Monday against the vehicle’s manufacturer and a Kinston man who she blames for the accident that took her son’s life.

Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris Industries and Kinston resident Barney McCrummen as defendants.

John Parker Howerton, 13, died when the vehicle he rode flipped on March 19 in the Kinston area.

In one side of the story, Brittany Howerton claims her son died needlessly when the Ranger model he operated overturned.

The suit claims that Polaris had a defective manufacturing design that made the vehicle that killed her son, John Parker Howerton, unsafe.

Besides the Minnesota-based company, Brittany Howerton seeks damages from McCrummen, who she accuses of negligence because he allowed her child to ride the vehicle.

The lawsuit that demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages.

John Parker Howerton is the son of Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
A funeral was held on July 10th for Officer Carlos Taylor.
Family, friends and fellow officers pay respects to Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

Morning Smile: National 'Pet Photo Day'
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Viewer video of Montgomery police chase
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
2023 may be the busiest travel year of all time, according to AAA.
AAA shares advice amid passport delays