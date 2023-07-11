11-year-old Montgomery native races into junior Olympics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is a hotbed for talent that’s expressed itself at higher levels. Perhaps the future ahead lies in what current 11-year-old Prestin Moorer-Jones could do for track and field.

Last year Moorer-Jones entered the double-digit age sphere and, at the same time, entered a new sport, track and field. His start, all thanks to the world of social media.

“I had a football video, and the track coach reached out to my dad,” said the young Prestin.

In the video, Prestin says he made a “spectacular move” on his way to scoring a touchdown. Prestin’s father says the track coach who reached out to him had only one question.

“One of the coaches reached out and just wanted to know why [Prestin] wasn’t running track,” said Prestin’s father, Justin Moorer-Jones.

From that point on that, Prestin’s focus began to shift, especially after running his first race.

“When I won, it was like, yeah, this is a sport I really want to get into,’” he said.

So, now Prestin is putting football to the side, a sport he’s played since he was five, to focus on track and field full-time. He says track offers the bigger platform.

Since picking up track and field, Prestin’s racked up quite the collection of medals, and he and his family’s traveled all over the country, including to places his father thought they’d never see.

“We on the ride on this journey,” said Justin.

One of the places Prestin’s success will take him and his family next is the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. Prestin is set to compete in the 100-meter dash in the 11-year-old division.

“I expect to place in the top three, but if I don’t, I expect to place in the top five,” said Prestin.

Prestin’s father, Justin, believes wholeheartedly in his son’s abilities. After all, it’s something both Prestin’s parents have noticed from the jump.

“We just knew we had to do everything to display his talents on any level that we could,” Justin said, “and when we found this avenue of track, we just knew that we had to do everything that we could to push this.”

Prestin doesn’t take for granted what opportunities lie before him, either.

“I’ve noticed that not many people have the chance that I have. Not many people have my gift, so it’s kind of amazing. You have to realize it at some point,” he said.

That’s why Prestin says he views the upcoming Junior Olympics as a “business trip.” He says there’s no time to take anything lightly.

“When you get on that track, it’s game time, not playtime,” said Prestin.

Even with such a serious view, he still takes the time to enjoy the heat of his competitions, especially with his family cheering in the crowds.

“Yeah, they’re pretty supportive. I can hear them all the way when I’m on the track. It’s pretty cool,” he said. “When they show me the videos, and I watch how I did, I can hear my brothers screaming, so I have a big expectation.”

Prestin will enter the competition ranked as the state of Alabama’s top 100-meter sprinter in his age group. Carrying that burden seems like child’s play for someone who’s become dedicated to his new craft.

If you would like to donate to Prestin’s GoFundMe ahead of the competition, you can do so here. The AAU Junior Olympics begin July 31 and runs through Aug. 5. Prestin begins competition on Aug. 1.

