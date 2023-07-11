Advertise
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6

From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Luis Barrera, 20, and Baltazar Barrera, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder. They were booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bial. Police say additional charges are pending.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the shooting happened Sunday and left a 15-year-old dead and six others wounded.

No other information was immediately released.

WSFA 12 News has reached out for more information about the shooting and to find out of the suspects are related.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

