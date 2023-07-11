2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly double shooting Monday night.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Hugh Street at about 8 p.m. Two men with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Police have declared it a homicide investigation.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

