Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a deadly double shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly double shooting Monday night.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Hugh Street at about 8 p.m. Two men with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Police have declared it a homicide investigation.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
Visitors say they are highly impressed with the facility.
Over 1,000 people visited Montgomery Whitewater since Friday’s grand opening
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
A funeral was held on July 10th for Officer Carlos Taylor.
Family, friends and fellow officers pay respects to Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Viewer video of Montgomery police chase
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
2023 may be the busiest travel year of all time, according to AAA.
AAA shares advice amid passport delays
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child kidnapped in Parrish