2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly double shooting Monday night.
Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Hugh Street at about 8 p.m. Two men with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.
Police have declared it a homicide investigation.
No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.
