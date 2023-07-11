Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say

Montgomery police say a stolen vehicle chase resulted in a child’s arrest.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they were involved in a vehicle chase Tuesday morning, and it resulted in a child’s arrest.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a robbery call in the 000 block of West Fairview Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. She said officers tried to pull a stolen vehicle over shortly after in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Coleman said the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the area of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. No injuries were reported.

Coleman said an 8-year-old boy was taken into custody with charges pending. She said a firearm was recovered too and that the child had been armed.

No other information was released.

A witness, who goes by “Snake” Knapp, said he followed the vehicle from the crash scene and realized along the way that a little boy was driving and called police.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” he said.

Knapp also said the child picked up two adults on Norman Bridge Road.

“I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
The Gateway at Lake Martin
New shopping center coming to Alex City
Authorities are still searching for Diego Barrera, who is suspected in the shooting death of...
Reward increased in manhunt for suspect in 2022 Montgomery homicide
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police