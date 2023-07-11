Advertise
AAA shares advice amid passport delays

Getting a U.S. passport is becoming more difficult.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Passport delays are creating headaches for Alabamians wanting to travel abroad.

“It’s simply due to a heavy backlog of people that are looking to acquire a passport or renew their passport because it’s such a big travel year this year,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

If fact, 2023 may be the busiest travel year of all time according to AAA, a nationwide travel agency with 10 offices in Alabama.

The organization says these passport problems stem from pent-up travel demand from the pandemic.

“People really haven’t gotten out in noticeable numbers overseas since 2019,” Ingram said.

Some U.S. officials also blame staffing storages as another contributing factor. Right now, the State Department states the process to get a passport takes 10-13 weeks, although there are exceptions for emergency situations.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt is calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to do more. She joined several other Republican lawmakers in a joint letter urging him to take immediate action to fix this passport problem.

She released the following statement:

“Given the sheer number of Alabamians who have recently requested help with a passport issue, I’m concerned that action has not been taken sooner to address this concern, which clearly affects a great number of Alabamians,” said Senator Britt. “As record levels of Americans continue to book flights across the globe, we request this matter be dealt with immediately and transparently to prevent further backlog.”

In the meantime, AAA urges travelers to plan ahead and apply for passports as soon as possible. People traveling overseas next year should apply now.

Individuals with questions about passports or planning should consider a travel agent.

“Lot of people think that it costs more to use a travel agent but most of the time it actually can save you money,” Ingram said.

The public can also try calling a Congress member’s office for assistance.

Additional travel resources from AAA, including passport information, can be found here.

