Africatown community shares thoughts on opening of Clotilda: The Exhbition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Africatown are reflecting today about the opening of Clotilda: The Exhibition in their neighborhood. They say the new addition will finally give Africatown the recognition it deserves.

“Our story, in my mind, is a tremendous story. We’re fighting now to get that story out to let people know that there is a treasure right here in Africatown and we plan to unmask that treasure,” said Cleon Jones.

You probably recognize his face or know who he is just by looking at the hat on his head. This is Cleon Jones, a former Major League Baseball Player who played for the New York Mets. Africatown is home to Jones, which he and his wife Angela describe as a tight knit community with a rich history.

“Longevity lives in this community. We have residents here that are over 97 years old,” said Jones’ wife, Angela. “I talk about our queens, and I call them queens, to live past — his great grandmother lived to be 104 years old. And I think that’s what makes this community so unique.”

After retiring from baseball, Jones returned home to a community known to locals as Plateau. His focus now is on rebuilding Africatown, a neighborhood created by former slaves.

“So now our plight is to build housing to entice descendants and others to move back into the community — to rebuild this community. When I grew up here it was over 14,000 people here. Now it’s less than 2,000,” Jones adds.

Historians say 163 years ago, 110 men, women and children who were kidnapped from their homes and forced into slavery arrived in Mobile aboard the Cloltilda, the last known U.S. slave ship. Those who survived created a community of their own known as Africatown. Today, the area is home to a new museum about the ship called Clotilda: The Exhibition.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful place to visit. It’s beautiful on the inside and on the outside,” said Jessie Varer, who’s lived in Africatown for years.

Inside the exhibit, there are stories about survivors’ experiences on the ship and why they decided to create Africatown. People in the area say the new addition to the community is something they’re very happy to see.

“My family is embedded in Africatown. My parents were born here. They were born around the corner from each other. They were high school sweethearts, they, you know, they were a part of this community,” said Rochelle Williams, who runs an organization called Africatown Plateau Pacers. the organization was created to help people in the community stay active.

“It’s about the community. It is so much history in the community and the Clotilda and the museum will get people to come out to the community to find out about the community,” Williams adds.

The museum is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket prices, visit their website.

